Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Der KI-Boom ist vorbei! Aber dieser heiße Sektor verspricht, weiter zu wachsen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
Frankfurt
22.04.24
14:45 Uhr
8,300 Euro
+0,150
+1,84 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2508,60016:36
Dow Jones News
22.04.2024 | 15:58
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travis Perkins: Results of AGM

DJ Travis Perkins: Results of AGM 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Results of AGM 
22-Apr-2024 / 14:25 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") held its Annual General Meeting at Linklaters, One Silk Street, London, EC2Y 8HQ on 
Monday 22 April 2024 at which 6 shareholders or their representatives were present. All resolutions proposed were 
passed by shareholders. A poll was held on each of the resolutions proposed. The results of the polls are as follows: 
 
                                                   % 
                          Shares   %             Total votes     Abstain/ 
Resolution                              Shares   %    validly   Total  Votes 
                          For (1)   for  Against  against cast    votes  Withheld 
                                                   validly (2) 
                                                   cast 
1. To receive the Company's annual accounts and 
the reports of the Directors and auditor thereon  159,689,232 100.00 3,821   0.00  159,693,053 75.15%  6,438,897 
for the financial year ended 31 December 2023. 
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report. 136,424,127 82.12 29,703,631 17.88  166,127,758 78.17%  4,192 
3. To receive and approve the Directors'      131,336,551 79.06 34,790,676 20.94  166,127,227 78.17%  4,723 
Remuneration Policy. 
4. To declare a final dividend for the financial 
year ended 31 December 2023 of 5.5 pence per    166,126,135 100.00 4,165   0.00  166,130,300 78.18%  1,650 
ordinary share. 
5. To elect Duncan Cooper as a Director of the   163,174,182 98.22 2,950,403 1.78  166,124,585 78.17%  7,365 
Company. 
6. To elect Jez Maiden as a Director of the    165,346,616 99.53 779,490  0.47  166,126,106 78.17%  5,844 
Company. 
7. To re-elect Marianne Culver as a Director of  160,798,584 96.79 5,327,522 3.21  166,126,106 78.17%  5,844 
the Company. 
8. To re-elect Heath Drewett as a Director of the 160,750,164 96.76 5,375,942 3.24  166,126,106 78.17%  5,844 
Company. 
9. To re-elect Jora Gill as a Director of the   158,328,858 95.31 7,797,074 4.69  166,125,932 78.17%  6,018 
Company. 
10. To re-elect Louise Hardy as a Director of the 147,647,492 88.88 18,478,614 11.12  166,126,106 78.17%  5,844 
Company. 
11. To re-elect Nick Roberts as a Director of the 160,750,824 99.98 35,028   0.02  160,785,852 75.66%  5,346,098 
Company. 
12. To re-elect Jasmine Whitbread as a Director of 126,937,818 76.41 39,188,927 23.59  166,126,745 78.17%  5,205 
the Company. 
13. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditor of the    165,401,218 99.56 727,530  0.44  166,128,748 78.17%  3,202 
Company. 
14. To authorise the Audit Committee to fix the  165,870,369 99.84 258,379  0.16  166,128,748 78.17%  3,202 
remuneration of the auditor. 
15. To authorise the Directors to allot      140,526,641 84.82 25,144,612 15.18  165,671,253 77.96%  460,697 
securities. 
16. To authorise the Directors to allot securities 144,805,133 87.16 21,322,713 12.84  166,127,846 78.17%  4,104 
free from pre-emption rights (Special Resolution). 
17. To authorise the Company to make market 
purchases of its own ordinary shares (Special   165,627,785 99.72 472,094  0.28  166,099,879 78.16%  32,071 
Resolution). 
18. To call a general meeting other than an AGM on 
not less than 14 clear days' notice (Special    143,292,378 86.49 22,379,206 13.51  165,671,584 77.96%  460,366 
Resolution).

Statement in connection with Resolutions 3 and 12

The Company is pleased that all resolutions were supported by a significant majority of shareholders. However, the Board recognises that there were meaningful votes against Resolution 3, approval of the Directors' Remuneration Policy, and Resolution 12 to re-elect the Chair as a Director of the Company. The Remuneration Committee Chair and the Senior Independent Director have engaged with shareholders before the meeting today and will continue to engage with shareholders following today's meeting to understand their concerns. The Board is committed to giving an update on these matters promptly.

Notes

(1) Includes discretionary votes

(2) A vote withheld is not, in law, a vote and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution

Results of the poll (and a composite set of questions and answers discussed at the meeting) will also shortly be available on the Company's website: https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investors/shareholder-centre/general-meetings/? year=2024

The total number of ordinary shares available for voting on 18 April 2024 at 6.00 pm was 212,509,334. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed as special business will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

Robin Miller, General Counsel & Company Secretary +44 (0)7515 197 975

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: AGM 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  317151 
EQS News ID:  1886117 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1886117&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2024 09:25 ET (13:25 GMT)

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.