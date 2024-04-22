DJ Travis Perkins: Results of AGM

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Results of AGM 22-Apr-2024 / 14:25 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") held its Annual General Meeting at Linklaters, One Silk Street, London, EC2Y 8HQ on Monday 22 April 2024 at which 6 shareholders or their representatives were present. All resolutions proposed were passed by shareholders. A poll was held on each of the resolutions proposed. The results of the polls are as follows: % Shares % Total votes Abstain/ Resolution Shares % validly Total Votes For (1) for Against against cast votes Withheld validly (2) cast 1. To receive the Company's annual accounts and the reports of the Directors and auditor thereon 159,689,232 100.00 3,821 0.00 159,693,053 75.15% 6,438,897 for the financial year ended 31 December 2023. 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report. 136,424,127 82.12 29,703,631 17.88 166,127,758 78.17% 4,192 3. To receive and approve the Directors' 131,336,551 79.06 34,790,676 20.94 166,127,227 78.17% 4,723 Remuneration Policy. 4. To declare a final dividend for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 of 5.5 pence per 166,126,135 100.00 4,165 0.00 166,130,300 78.18% 1,650 ordinary share. 5. To elect Duncan Cooper as a Director of the 163,174,182 98.22 2,950,403 1.78 166,124,585 78.17% 7,365 Company. 6. To elect Jez Maiden as a Director of the 165,346,616 99.53 779,490 0.47 166,126,106 78.17% 5,844 Company. 7. To re-elect Marianne Culver as a Director of 160,798,584 96.79 5,327,522 3.21 166,126,106 78.17% 5,844 the Company. 8. To re-elect Heath Drewett as a Director of the 160,750,164 96.76 5,375,942 3.24 166,126,106 78.17% 5,844 Company. 9. To re-elect Jora Gill as a Director of the 158,328,858 95.31 7,797,074 4.69 166,125,932 78.17% 6,018 Company. 10. To re-elect Louise Hardy as a Director of the 147,647,492 88.88 18,478,614 11.12 166,126,106 78.17% 5,844 Company. 11. To re-elect Nick Roberts as a Director of the 160,750,824 99.98 35,028 0.02 160,785,852 75.66% 5,346,098 Company. 12. To re-elect Jasmine Whitbread as a Director of 126,937,818 76.41 39,188,927 23.59 166,126,745 78.17% 5,205 the Company. 13. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditor of the 165,401,218 99.56 727,530 0.44 166,128,748 78.17% 3,202 Company. 14. To authorise the Audit Committee to fix the 165,870,369 99.84 258,379 0.16 166,128,748 78.17% 3,202 remuneration of the auditor. 15. To authorise the Directors to allot 140,526,641 84.82 25,144,612 15.18 165,671,253 77.96% 460,697 securities. 16. To authorise the Directors to allot securities 144,805,133 87.16 21,322,713 12.84 166,127,846 78.17% 4,104 free from pre-emption rights (Special Resolution). 17. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own ordinary shares (Special 165,627,785 99.72 472,094 0.28 166,099,879 78.16% 32,071 Resolution). 18. To call a general meeting other than an AGM on not less than 14 clear days' notice (Special 143,292,378 86.49 22,379,206 13.51 165,671,584 77.96% 460,366 Resolution).

Statement in connection with Resolutions 3 and 12

The Company is pleased that all resolutions were supported by a significant majority of shareholders. However, the Board recognises that there were meaningful votes against Resolution 3, approval of the Directors' Remuneration Policy, and Resolution 12 to re-elect the Chair as a Director of the Company. The Remuneration Committee Chair and the Senior Independent Director have engaged with shareholders before the meeting today and will continue to engage with shareholders following today's meeting to understand their concerns. The Board is committed to giving an update on these matters promptly.

Notes

(1) Includes discretionary votes

(2) A vote withheld is not, in law, a vote and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution

Results of the poll (and a composite set of questions and answers discussed at the meeting) will also shortly be available on the Company's website: https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investors/shareholder-centre/general-meetings/? year=2024

The total number of ordinary shares available for voting on 18 April 2024 at 6.00 pm was 212,509,334. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed as special business will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

Robin Miller, General Counsel & Company Secretary +44 (0)7515 197 975

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Category Code: AGM TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 317151 EQS News ID: 1886117 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1886117&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2024 09:25 ET (13:25 GMT)