The Europe smart crop scouting and smart spraying market (excluding U.K.) was valued at $454.9 million in 2023, and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 17.89% and reach $1,036.1 million during the forecast period of 2023-2028

The growth in the smart crop scouting and smart spraying market is predominantly fueled by the agricultural sector's increasing focus on maximizing crop yields while minimizing expenses. Advanced technologies such as smart crop scouting and smart spraying provide precise and targeted methods for managing pests and diseases, optimizing nutrient usage, and controlling weeds. By empowering farmers with data-driven insights, improving operational efficiency, minimizing resource wastage, and mitigating environmental harm, these innovations are expected to drive the growth of the smart crop scouting and smart spraying industry in the foreseeable future.

Market Introduction

The Europe smart crop scouting and smart spraying market is experiencing significant growth driven by the agricultural sector's increasing focus on optimizing crop productivity while reducing resource usage. Advanced technologies such as smart crop scouting and smart spraying offer precise solutions for pest and disease management, nutrient application, and weed control.

These innovations enable farmers to make data-driven decisions, enhancing operational efficiency and minimizing environmental impact. Government initiatives promoting sustainable agriculture further boost market expansion. With rising awareness of the benefits of smart farming practices, coupled with technological advancements, the Europe smart crop scouting and smart spraying market is poised for continuous growth in the coming years, catering to the evolving needs of the agricultural industry across the region.

How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?

Market Insight: The report on the Europe smart crop scouting and smart spraying market offers valuable insights into the industry landscape, market trends, and growth drivers. It provides a comprehensive understanding of the various smart spraying products, including tractor mounted and self-propelled sprayers, robotic sprayers, and drone sprayers. Additionally, it covers the scouting equipment used in the industry, such as drones, robots, and others. Moreover, the report discusses smart spraying applications, such as nutrient application and crop protection chemicals. This information allows organizations to gain a deeper understanding of market dynamics and identify potential opportunities for their products and applications.

Product/Innovation Strategy: By highlighting the different smart spraying products and scouting equipment, the report enables organizations to assess the market demand and adoption of these technologies. It provides insights into the advancements and innovations in the industry, helping organizations align their product development strategies to meet market requirements. Furthermore, the report explores the diverse smart spraying applications, assisting organizations in identifying areas for product diversification and expansion.

Competitive Strategy: The report profiles major players in the smart crop scouting and smart spraying market, including manufacturers of spraying equipment and scouting technology providers. It assesses their competitive landscape, product portfolios, and strategies. Organizations can gain insights into their competitors' strengths and weaknesses, identify potential partnerships or collaborations, and position themselves effectively in the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 162 Forecast Period 2023 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $454.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1036.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.8% Regions Covered Europe

Industry Outlook

Ongoing Trends

Emerging Innovative Network Technology for Smart Crop Scouting

Satellite

LoRaWAN

5G

Emerging Imaging and Data Collection Technologies

Hyperspectral Imaging

Multispectral Imaging

Thermal Imaging

LiDAR

Case Studies

See Spray Ultimate Sprayer Case Study

5G Connected Autonomous Robots by KPN and AGROiNTELLi

DJI Drone-Based Roden Control Case Study

Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

Consortiums and Associations

Regulatory Bodies

Government Initiatives and Impact

Market Dynamics

Business Drivers

Need for Higher Production at Limited Resources

Labor Shortage

Increased Focus on Sustainable Agriculture

Growing Demand for Organic and Non-GMO Crops

Business Challenges

High Initial Investment

Data Security Related Concerns

Compatibility with Existing Equipment

Limited Availability of Skilled Labor

Business Opportunities

Integral Offerings with Horizontal Integration in Farming

Climate-Smart Agriculture

Business Strategies

Product Development and Innovations

Business Expansion

Corporate Strategies

Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

Mergers and Acquisitions

Others

Snapshot of Corporate Strategies Adopted by the Players in Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying Market

Geopolitical and Socioeconomic Impacts

Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying Market

Impact of Russia-Ukraine on Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying Market

Startup Landscape

Key Startups in the Ecosystem

Funding Analysis

Total Investment and Number of Funding Deals

Top Investors

Top Funding Deals by the Startups and Investors

Funding Analysis (by Country)

Key Companies Profiled:

BASF SE (xarvio)

Syngenta

WEED-IT

HARDI

Agrifac Machinery B.V.

Ecorobotix SA

Market Segmentation:

Application

Scouting

Spraying

Scouting Product

Equipment

Software

Spraying by Product

Tractor Mounted and Self-Propelled Sprayers

Robotic Sprayers

Drone Sprayers

Country

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Rest-of-Europe

