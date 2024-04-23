

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) announced Tuesday that it has obtained an exclusive license from TreeFrog Therapeutics, a French-based biotech company, to its proprietary cell manufacturing technology, C-Stem, to optimize production of Vertex's cell therapies for type 1 diabetes or T1D.



TreeFrog's proprietary technology platform, C-Stem, is designed to mimic the natural microenvironment, allowing cells to grow exponentially in 3D.



TreeFrog and Vertex will collaborate to scale-up TreeFrog's process to produce and amplify cells for Vertex's T1D therapies.



Under the agreement, TreeFrog will receive a $25 million upfront payment, an equity investment from Vertex and up to $215 million in milestones paid in connection with the development of a scaled-up process for fully differentiated islet cells.



TreeFrog is also eligible to receive an additional $540 million in clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones on up to two future products and tiered single digit royalties.



Vertex will fund all research and development costs related to the collaboration. The company will also be responsible for all development and commercialization of its cell therapies.



Vertex expects the C-Stem technology will enhance its ability to generate large amounts of fully differentiated cells for its portfolio of T1D cell therapies.



