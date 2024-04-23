

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Renault SA (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L), a French auto major, on Tuesday registered a rise in revenue for the first-quarter, reflecting higher unit sales.



Thierry Pieton, CFO of Renault Group, said: 'The strong orderbook at the end of March and our upcoming launches will provide sequential acceleration in the activity. Coupled with an increase in cost reduction, they will drive our financial performance.'



For the first-quarter, the Group recorded revenue of 11.707 billion euros, compared with 11.498 billion euros, registered for the same period last year.



In Europe the auto major sold 391,490 units, 4.3% higher than last year and maintained its third position, the company said in a statement.



37 percent of vehicle sales were C-segment and above - Arkana, Megane E-TECH electric, Austral and Espace E-TECH Hybrid - particularly trim versions.



Renault also said the All-New Dacia Duster received more than 18,000 orders during its first 30 days on the market.



Revenue from Automotive segment dropped to 10.446 billion euros from previous year's 10.515, billion euros a year ago.



Mobility Services generated revenue of 15 million euros, higher than last year's 9 million euros.



Revenue from Sales Financing stood at 1.246 billion euros as against 974 million euros in 2023.



Sales totaled at 549,099 vehicles, up 2.6 percent from previous year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, Renault confirmed its operating margin guidance at or above 7.5 percent.



