

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) said it has made a good start to 2024 with the Spring selling season progressing as expected. The Group remains on track to deliver its guidance for 2024.



The Group continues to expect 2024 UK completions excluding JVs to be in the range of 9,500 to 10,000, with completions weighted 45%/55% in favour of the second half of the year. As previously guided, first half operating profit margin will reflect slightly lower pricing in the order book and build cost inflation embedded in work in progress of around 4%, the Group said.



