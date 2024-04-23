Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2024) - Sequans Communications, S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), leader in 4G/5G cellular IoT chips and modules, announced that Abeeway, a subsidiary of Actility, global leader in LPWAN solutions, has adopted its Monarch 2 GM02S module to provide low power cellular IoT connectivity for a new version of the Abeeway Compact Tracker that now combines LTE-M and NB-IoT connectivity from Sequans with GPS, Wi-Fi Sniffer, Bluetooth and LoRa technologies in a single, highly accurate tracker.

"To enable truly ubiquitous coverage for the Abeeway Compact Tracker, we knew we must have cellular, and Sequans' Monarch 2 GM02S module provides not only highly reliable LTE-M and NB-IoT connectivity, but also ultra-low power consumption which, when combined with Abeeway's patented Low-Power GNSS technology, enables Abeeway trackers to provide unparalleled battery life for industrial tracking applications," said Olivier Hersent, CEO of Actility, the parent company of Abeeway.

"In Monarch 2, Sequans gave us all the advanced capabilities required for critical asset tracking and stolen vehicle recovery, and the Sequans team gave us excellent support throughout the entire integration process. Abeeway trackers already provide support for unlicensed low-power networks (LoRaWAN), and our partnership with Sequans enabled us to add support for best-in-class licensed cellular so that we can provide technology-agnostic low power wide area (LPWAN) connectivity, which can operate on LoRaWAN or any LTE-M or NB-IoT cellular network, and customers can always select the most efficient mode of operation."

The Abeeway Compact Tracker is designed for heavy-duty tracking and provides ubiquitous indoor and outdoor geolocation with low power consumption. Its compact and robust form factor can resist harsh outdoor conditions, enabling seamless asset tracking and management in virtually any industrial environment. It provides real-time tracking and status monitoring of many types of industrial assets, including vehicles, machines, equipment, and livestock, and provides advanced geofencing and anti-theft features.

"Abeeway has delivered a state-of-the-art industrial tracker, and we are pleased that our Monarch 2 technology is part of it," said Olivier Pauzet, EVP of marketing and strategy at Sequans. "When we designed Monarch 2, it was with IoT companies like Abeeway in mind. Monarch 2 enables the Abeeway Compact Tracker to operate seamlessly anywhere with industry-leading low power consumption and integrated eSIM capability for remote provisioning and roaming."

The Abeeway Compact Tracker with multi-mode connectivity, now including LTE-M/NB-IoT, is expected to reach mass production in mid-2024.

Monarch 2 GM02S Module

Sequans' Monarch 2 GM02S is a dual mode LTE-M/NB-IoT module that can dynamically switch between LTE-M and NB-IoT on demand and delivers highly advanced features, including industry-lowest power consumption at 1uA in deep sleep mode, global band support. For more information, please visit Sequans Monarch 2 GM02S product page.

About Actility

Actility is the world leader in low power wide area (LPWAN) industrial-grade connectivity solutions for the Internet of Things. Actility provides its ThingPark platform and network technology to deploy, operate and maintain public and private wireless IoT networks within a unified, scalable and versatile network infrastructure. The vast majority of nationwide LPWAN network service providers and hundreds of enterprises trust ThingPark all over the world. Through its subsidiary Abeeway, Actility also provides patented, ultra-low power tracking solutions, and the ThingPark Market, which offers the largest selection of interoperable IoT gateways, devices and applications to simplify and accelerate deployment of numerous use cases. www.actility.com

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com, and follow us on Facebook, X and Linked-In .

Sequans media relations: Kimberly Tassin (USA), +1.425.736.0569, kimberly@sequans.com

Sequans investor relations: Kim Rogers (USA), +1 385.831.7337, kim@haydenir.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/206515

SOURCE: Sequans Communications