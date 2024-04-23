

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) announced positive results on Tuesday from its Phase 2 SAVITRI trial, which evaluated the effectiveness and safety of NBI-1065845 in adult patients with major depressive disorder or MDD.



The company confirmed that the trial met its primary and secondary goals, showing that the oral administration of NBI-1065845 once daily led to a significant improvement in the Montgomery Åsberg Depression Rating Scale total score compared to baseline at both Day 28 (primary) and Day 56 (secondary).



Neurocrine also noted that NBI-1065845 was generally well tolerated, with adverse events reported for both NBI-1065845 doses being similar to those observed in the placebo group.



