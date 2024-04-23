Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.04.2024
Breaking News: InnoCan startet in eine neue Ära – FDA Zulassung!
WKN: A1JS1K | ISIN: IE00B4Q5ZN47 | Ticker-Symbol: J7Z
Tradegate
23.04.24
15:02 Uhr
103,10 Euro
+0,95
+0,93 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
102,75103,2017:46
102,75103,2017:45
ACCESSWIRE
23.04.2024 | 17:26
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Employees Wear Purple To Support Epilepsy Awareness and Community

Originally published by Jazz Pharmaceuticals

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / Purple Day spotlights epilepsy and the challenges that people face when living with the condition.

Jazz wants the epilepsy community know that they are not alone and showed support by sporting purple in some surprising places!

We are also proud to be the presenting sponsor for the Fifth Annual Purple Day® For Epilepsy Awareness Around The World Expo in Florida. The expo brings the epilepsy community together to spread awareness of the condition and learn more about the support available. We were delighted to be able to attend this year's event and meet some of the members of this inspiring movement.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Jazz Pharmaceuticals on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/jazz-pharmaceuticals
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Jazz Pharmaceuticals



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.