Dienstag, 23.04.2024
Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860180 | ISIN: FR0000121972 | Ticker-Symbol: SND
210,80211,2520:08
23.04.2024 | 18:48
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC, LEADER IN THE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ENERGY, ANNOUNCED AS FOUNDING PARTNER OF 3RD PLATFORM GLOBAL 2024

Keynote by Ms Gwénaelle Avice Huet, Executive Vice President of Europe Operations - and Member of the Executive Committee at Schneider Electric

LONDON, ANTIBES, France and GRENOBLE, France, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform Global, the region's foremost networking and business deal making forum for datacenter and digital infrastructure players and investors is delighted to again announce Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation as Founding Partner of the event.

It is also announced that Ms Gwénaelle Avice Huet, Executive Vice President of Europe Operations - and Member of the Executive Committee at Schneider Electric will keynote at the event.

Platform Global is the annual transactional marketplace for investors in datacenters and digital infrastructure and a premium C level international meeting. Its curated content remains the strongest and foremost among events in Europe and the MEA region.

Hosted at the Palais des Congrès Antibes 10-12 September, the event will generate influential content through the discussion and ideas of more than 100 experts and top thought leaders and offer effective high-end networking in a year of transition, shifting the industry from cloud into the AI era.

"AI, sustainable energy transformation and ESG will be top of the agenda in 2024. The opportunity to bring Schneider Electric's impressive market understanding across these key drivers to an influential audience amplifies our global role in these important debates," commented Vincent Barro, Vice-President Datacenter & Secure Power and Board Member DACH, Schneider Electric.

Schneider Electric was also recently included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the 13th consecutive year. With an ESG score of 88 out of 100 awarded by rating company S&P Global in their 2023 Corporate Sustainability Assessment, Schneider Electric ranked #1 in its industry and secured its place in the Europe index (score date: October 27, 2023).

Platform in Antibes attracts C level executives (55% in 2023) investment principals (30%) and the leadership of colo and hyperscale businesses (19%) primarily from the EMEA region who form the majority of delegates and supports its reputation for value with remarkable high-end networking.

"We are delighted once again to include Schneider Electric as our Founding Partner," commented Gregory Gerot, Managing Director, Platform Markets Group. "This year's programme focuses on the sustained investment in digital infrastructure, land, power and decarbonization in the year ahead."

Media contact:
enquiries@platform-markets.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/schneider-electric-leader-in-the-digital-transformation-of-energy-announced-as-founding-partner-of-3rd-platform-global-2024-302124942.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
