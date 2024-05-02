Schneider Electric Announces Farrukh Shad As the New Head of Sustainability Business for APMEA Region

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2024 / Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation announced the appointment of Farrukh Shad as Head of Sustainability Business for the Asia Pacific, India, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) region.

In his new role based in Hong Kong, Shad will spearhead Schneider Electric's sustainability business division across one of the company's most important growth regions. With over 25 years of experience across multiple sectors, Shad brings a wealth of knowledge that will be instrumental as he leads Schneider Electric's climate mitigation efforts and helps large enterprises in APMEA reduce carbon emissions.

"We are pleased to welcome Farrukh Shad to lead our sustainability endeavors across APMEA," said Steve Wilhite, Senior Vice President, Sustainability Business at Schneider Electric. "With his innovative thinking, passion for sustainability and impressive track record of driving strategic transformation, we are confident he will take our business to new heights and advance our mission of building a more sustainable future."

Over the past decade at Schneider Electric, Shad has led business transformation initiatives and advocated for active energy management and sustainability. He will now focus on transitioning Schneider Electric's clients from passive to active energy management and supporting their renewable energy and carbon neutrality goals, while leveraging technology to maximize sustainability impact.

Prior to joining Schneider Electric, Shad held leadership roles in sales, marketing, strategy and more at global companies including L'Oreal, British Petroleum and Philips.

With its integrated efficiency solutions for energy, automation and software, Schneider Electric is at the forefront of digital transformation for energy management. Shad's appointment represents the company's ongoing commitment to sustainability and purpose-driven business.

To learn more about Schneider Electric's sustainability initiatives, visit perspectives.se.com.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights.

