

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French industrial gases company Air Liquide (AIQUY.PK) reported that its first-quarter group revenue was 6.65 billion euros, posting a growth of 2.1% on a comparable basis with the first-quarter of 2023. Published sales were down 7.3%, due to the decline in energy prices as well as negative currency impacts.



Gas & Services revenue reached 6.358 billion euros, up by 2.0% on a comparable basis. As published revenue for Gas & Services were down 7.8% in the first quarter of 2024, penalized by unfavorable energy (-5.7%) and currency (-4.1%) impacts.



Revenue in Global Markets & Technologies totaled 200 million euros in the first quarter, up 4.7%. Order intake for Group projects and third-party customers amounted to 176 million euros.



Consolidated revenue from Engineering & Construction totaled 92 million euros in the first quarter of 2024, up 6.5%.



In 2024, Air Liquide is confident in its ability to further increase its operating margin and to deliver recurring net profit growth, at constant exchange rates.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken