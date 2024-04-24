

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGPF.PK, RB.L), on Wednesday, reported Q1 like-for-like or LFL net revenue growth of 1.5% with volume decline of 0.5% and price/mix growth of 2.0%.



Group reported net revenue declined 4.6%, with LFL growth more than offset by FX headwinds of -5.7%. Hygiene LFL net revenue grew 7.1%, and health LFL net revenue improved 1.0%, while nutrition LFL net revenue declined 9.9%.



Looking ahead, the company reiterated its FY24 outlook. Reckitt continues to project LFL net revenue growth to be between +2% and +4% for the Group, adjusted operating profit to grow ahead of net revenue growth, with revenue and profit growth to be second-half weighted as the company lap high OTC comparatives from Q1 last year and will see the majority of the rebasing of its US Nutrition business in H1.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken