

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The US Food and Drug Administration accepted the supplemental Biologics License Application or sBLA for Jemperli (dostarlimab) in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy (carboplatin and paclitaxel) to expand treatment to all adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. It would include patients with mismatch repair proficient or MMRp/microsatellite stable or MSS tumours, GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) said in a statement on Wednesday.



Currently, Jemperli is FDA-approved in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel, followed by Jemperli as a single agent for the treatment of adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer that is either mismatch repair deficient (dMMR), as determined by an FDA-approved test, or microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H).



The FDA granted Priority Review for this application and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date of 23 August 2024.



Jemperli?was discovered by AnaptysBio and licensed to TESARO, under a collaboration and exclusive license agreement signed in March 2014. Under the agreement, GSK is responsible for the ongoing research, development, commercialisation, and manufacturing of Jemperli, and cobolimab (GSK4069889), a TIM-3 antagonist.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken