BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Casino Guichard-Perrachon said the company is embarking on a transformation plan aimed at aligning its organisation with the Group's new scope, now refocused on convenience store networks, and implementing a system for sharing know-how between banners and improving overall efficiency. Its implementation would entail a maximum of between 1,293 and 3,267 job losses. The reorganisation plan provides for 1,293 net job losses within the head office functions.
Also, Casino Guichard-Perrachon said there are plans to invest 1.2 billion euros in store modernisation by 2028.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX