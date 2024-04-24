

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Casino Guichard-Perrachon said the company is embarking on a transformation plan aimed at aligning its organisation with the Group's new scope, now refocused on convenience store networks, and implementing a system for sharing know-how between banners and improving overall efficiency. Its implementation would entail a maximum of between 1,293 and 3,267 job losses. The reorganisation plan provides for 1,293 net job losses within the head office functions.



Also, Casino Guichard-Perrachon said there are plans to invest 1.2 billion euros in store modernisation by 2028.



