Seafire AB: Report from the Annual General Meeting of Seafire AB (publ) on 24 April 2024

This is an unofficial translation of the Swedish original wording. In case of differences between the English translation and the Swedish original, the Swedish text shall prevail.

At the Annual General Meeting of Seafire AB (publ), org.no. 556540-7615, on April 24, 2024, the following main resolutions were passed in accordance with the Board of Directors' and the Nomination Committee's proposals:

The income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2023 were adopted.

The proposal that no dividend be paid for the financial year 2023 and that accumulated funds be carried forward was approved.

The members of the Board of Directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for their administration during the financial year 2023.

Remuneration to the Board of Directors shall be SEK 220,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 165,000 to each of the other Board members who are not employed by the Group. In addition, it was resolved that SEK 55,000 shall be paid to the member of the Board of Directors who is Chairman of the Board and SEK 33,000 shall be paid to each of the members of the Board of Directors who are otherwise members of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee established by the Board of Directors. Fees to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with current approved invoices.

Anders Hillerborg, Marcus Söderberg and Stina Wollenius were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. Sonny Mirborn was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors. Anders Hillerborg was elected Chairman of the Board.

Election of PwC as auditor with Fredrik Göransson as auditor in charge.

The Board of Directors was authorized, for the period until the next Annual General Meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, to, on one or more occasions, resolve to issue shares, convertibles and/or warrants entailing the issue of, conversion to or subscription for a maximum of the number of shares permitted under the Company's Articles of Association at the time of the issue. Payment may be made in cash and/or with a provision for non-cash consideration or set-off or otherwise subject to conditions. The authorization shall primarily be used to diversify ownership in the Company or to carry out acquisitions or financing. The terms and conditions shall be in line with market conditions.

Stockholm 24 April 2024

The Board of Directors

For more information, please contact

Jacob Persson, acting CEO and CFO, 0708-64 07 52, jacob.persson@seafireab.com

About Seafire

Seafire is a company group consisting of the business segments Industrial components and Products, which acquires and develops companies in Sweden. The group was founded in 2016 and focuses on acquiring profitable companies with development potential. Seafire consists of 12 companies with sales of about one billion SEK. For more information, please visit www.seafireab.com/en.