

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) said that its Flight Attendants, represented by the Transport Workers Union Local 556, voted in favor of a new collective bargaining agreement.



In addition to compensation increases, the new agreement incorporates refined on-call scheduling for Southwest Airlines Flight Attendants and other quality-of-life enhancements, including Company-paid maternity and parental leaves.



The contract covering nearly 20,000 Southwest Flight Attendants becomes amendable in 2028.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken