Donnerstag, 25.04.2024
Wie die Revolution der sauberen Energie eine solide Investitionsmöglichkeit bieten könnte
WKN: A2DGZ5 | ISIN: BMG4209G2077
Tradegate
24.04.24
18:32 Uhr
1,326 Euro
+0,014
+1,07 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
25.04.2024 | 08:31
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Publication of 2023 Annual Report and Accounts & Sustainability Report

DJ Publication of 2023 Annual Report and Accounts & Sustainability Report 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) 
Publication of 2023 Annual Report and Accounts & Sustainability Report 
25-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
25 April 2024 
 
 
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) 
("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company") 
 
Publication of 2023 Annual Report and Accounts & Sustainability Report 
 
Gulf Keystone has today issued its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 ("the Annual 
Report"). The Annual Report is now available on the Company's website: www.gulfkeystone.com. 
 
The Annual Report includes Gulf Keystone's 2023 Sustainability Report, which is also available to view as a separate 
document on the Company's website, along with a summary of key sustainability metrics. 
 
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, a copy of the Company's Annual Report has been submitted to the National Storage 
Mechanism. 
 
In accordance with Rule 4.1.14R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company has also published a copy of the 
Annual Report prepared using the single electronic reporting format specified in the Transparency Directive ESEF 
Regulation. 
 
 
 
Enquiries: 
Gulf Keystone:              +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations 
                     aclark@gulfkeystone.com 
& Corporate Communications 
 
FTI Consulting              +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Ben Brewerton 
                     GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 317751 
EQS News ID:  1888781 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1888781&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
