Moderna, Inc.: Moderna To Present Respiratory & Cytomegalovirus Research at the ESCMID Global Congress

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced that the Company will present data from its respiratory portfolio, including vaccines and vaccine candidates against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273, mRNA-1283), influenza (mRNA-1010, mRNA-1011/1012), and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) (mRNA-1345), along with data related to its latent virus portfolio regarding cytomegalovirus (CMV), at the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID) Global Congress in Barcelona, Spain, from April 27-30, 2024.

Moderna will be presenting nine presentations at the ESCMID Global Congress, including two late-breaker oral presentations, two oral presentations, and five poster presentations:

COVID-19

P0422: The mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine induces CD4+ T-cell responses among solid organ transplant recipients

Poster Session, Saturday, April 27 - 12:00 (Poster area)

Presenter: Bethany Girard

P0553: Comparative effectiveness of the mRNA-1273 and BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccines among older adults: a systematic literature review and meta-analysis using the GRADE framework

Poster Session, Saturday, April 27 - 12:00 (Poster area)

Presenter: Ekkehard Beck

OS104: Safety and immunogenicity of a SARS-CoV-2 spike receptor-binding and N-terminal domain COVID-19 vaccine

1-hour Oral Session, Sunday, April 28 - 11:00 (Hall O)

Presenter: Spyros Chalkias

OS262: Demographic diversity of participants in infectious disease vaccine clinical trial

1-hour Oral Session, Tuesday, April 30 - 11:00 (Hall J)

Presenter: Jameka Hill

Influenza

P0109: Next-generation mRNA-based seasonal influenza vaccines including additional A/H3N2 strains: Phase1/2 trial findings in adults aged 50 to 75 years

Poster Session, Saturday, April 27 - 12:00 (Poster area)

Presenter: Denise Hsu

P0088: Consumer preferences for features of influenza vaccines in the United Kingdom: results from a discrete-choice experiment study

Poster Session, Saturday, April 27 - 12:00 (Poster area)

Presenter: Deborah Rudin

OS235: Safety and immunogenicity of an mRNA-based seasonal influenza vaccine (mRNA-1010) in healthy adults

1-hour Oral Session, Monday, April 29 - 17:30 (Hall I)

Presenter: Mieke Soens

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

OS102: Coadministration of a respiratory syncytial virus vaccine (mRNA-1345) with an influenza or SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in older adults

1-hour Oral Session, Monday, April 29 - 11:00 (Hall C)

Presenter: Jaya Goswami

Cytomegalovirus (CMV)

P0180: Potential relationship between cytomegalovirus and immunosenescence: evidence from observational studies

Poster Session, Saturday, April 27 - 12:00 (Poster area)

Presenter: John Diaz-Decaro

