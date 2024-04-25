Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Wie die Revolution der sauberen Energie eine solide Investitionsmöglichkeit bieten könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LCN9 | ISIN: US6907421019 | Ticker-Symbol: O5Q
Tradegate
24.04.24
16:01 Uhr
158,45 Euro
+4,10
+2,66 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
OWENS CORNING Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OWENS CORNING 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
151,30152,4015:58
151,35152,4015:59
ACCESSWIRE
25.04.2024 | 15:38
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Owens Corning: Our People Making a Difference: Paul Ferrara, Senior Safety Lead

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / Owens Corning

Our people making a difference is a series featured throughout Owens Corning's 2023 Sustainability Report.

Although he has only been with Owens Corning for about six years, Paul Ferrara has traveled quite a bit throughout the company's U.S. operations. Beginning as an intern at a plant in Starr, South Carolina, Paul also participated in a development program in Denver, Colorado, acted as an interim EHS Leader in Compton, California, and served as EHS Lead in Kansas City, Kansas. Now in Ocala, Florida, Paul has been instrumental in bringing Owens Corning's recently acquired OC Lumber plant up to Owens Corning safety standards. With a broad-based understanding of Owens Corning operations, Paul brings considerable insight into his role, some of which he shares here.

On recognizing the need for mutual trust in the plant

It doesn't matter what position you're in. You could be the Plant Leader, facilities, maintenance, or an entry-level position - it doesn't matter. We're all just trying to work, come home safe, see our families, and enjoy life. Everyone wants to have a quality of life. If we as a company can give that to them, everything else will fall into place. That's been proven. Building trust with the employees is the number one thing. If you're open with them, they'll be open with you. So I just talk with them, and when you work as a team, that trust just ends up flowing, and without that, the programs won't do anything.

On balancing classroom-based instruction with practical training

For our first safety training in Ocala, we actually went offsite. We got breakfast, snacks, drinks - the normal things you do at a safety training. And before we even talked about incident reporting and PPE and all that, we asked about their perception of safety. But we also need the floor focus, not just in a classroom. In a classroom, they walk out, it might be gone, but out on the floor, seeing it in person, you really get the feel of what safety is when those OC Lumber boards are coming out. So it's important to walk them through that and spend time with people one-on-one. Someone might get it in 10 minutes. It might take someone else three days to understand what's going on, and that's OK. If we put our time into our people, it will be way better for us in the long run.

On the support provided by Owens Corning leadership

I think the best thing about Owens Corning is that we're trying to improve, even though we're considered world class. If we said we're good where we're at, we would slip. Companies that don't innovate, fail. They become stuck in their ways. We're always trying to figure out how we can change, especially with new initiatives like the Safer Together campaign. All of those are great because we're trying to get to the people and make it resonate with them. My Plant Leader is very supportive, boots on the ground. He's out there with me analyzing everything, and from a safety leader standpoint, that's huge. You can't really do anything unless you have that buy-in at every level.

Read More

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Owens Corning on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Owens Corning
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/owens-corning
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Owens Corning



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.