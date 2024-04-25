Environmental Performance Financing (EPF), a subsidiary of the Alpha Blue Ocean group, is proud to announce its collaboration with Europlasma (ALEUP:FP), a leader in depollution, material recovery, and decarbonation solutions, for the establishment of a bond financing arrangement.

This financing aims to support the Group's growth and development, particularly in key initiatives such as:

The acquisition of MG-Valdunes: Europlasma has obtained the green light for the acquisition of MG-Valdunes' business assets, a crucial step towards strengthening industrial sovereignty and relaunching Valdunes' historic activities. The development of the Forges de Tarbes: Funds will also be allocated to increasing the production capacities of the Forges de Tarbes, which are facing growing demand, particularly in the defense sector. The continued development of historical activities: A significant portion of the funds will be dedicated to the ongoing development of depollution, decarbonation, and hazardous waste recovery activities, a domain in which Europlasma has excelled for years.

This partnership will strengthen Europlasma's market position while contributing to the achievement of essential environmental objectives.

This collaboration illustrates ABO Group's commitment to financing innovative and sustainable environmental projects.

Pierre Vannineuse, CIO and Founder of Alpha Blue Ocean: "We are delighted to announce the renewal of our partnership with Europlasma for a 7th significant financing contract. This long-standing collaboration represents our commitment to supporting innovative and sustainable environmental projects over the long term. After seven years of fruitful collaboration with Europlasma, this new contract once again illustrates the success of our joint efforts. Europlasma embodies a French industrial flagship and an unparalleled global reference in its sector. We are all fully committed to establishing this collaboration on a lasting basis and to maintain the positive momentum that has been built in recent years."

Jérôme Garnache-Creuillot, CEO Europlasma :

"I would like to thank the ABO team who continues to financially support the significant growth of the Europlasma Group. Without this support, the rescue of Forges de Tarbes in 2021 would have been impossible. Today, their expertise is preserved, and they contribute more each day to the production of large caliber shells. ABO's loyal support, as well as that of the Economic and Social Development Fund and local authorities, enables Europlasma to save Valdunes, the last French manufacturer of train wheels and axles. Thus, thanks to this funding, another French expertise, once again strategic, is preserved."

About Alpha Blue Ocean:

Established in 2017, Alpha Blue Ocean is a pioneering and leading player in alternative finance in Europe and worldwide, particularly in the field of medical innovation. In 5 years, the group founded by Pierre Vannineuse has executed over 2 billion euros in financial commitments, 60% of which are in the Healthcare Innovation sectors.

About EUROPLASMA:

Europlasma is a French group with an international presence, dedicated to designing and developing expertise for the benefit of humanity and the environment. A specialist in depollution, its innovative solutions are aimed at the treatment and valorization of hazardous waste using its proprietary technology, the plasma torch, as well as applications for industries concerned with reducing their environmental footprint, through the substitution of fossil fuels or recycling in a circular economy logic.

