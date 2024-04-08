Das Instrument X2Y IT0005495871 YOLO GROUP S.P.A. O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.04.2024

The instrument X2Y IT0005495871 YOLO GROUP S.P.A. O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.04.2024



Das Instrument AUB AU000000LPD2 LEPIDICO LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.04.2024

The instrument AUB AU000000LPD2 LEPIDICO LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.04.2024



Das Instrument 00B DK0061555109 AQUAPORIN A/S DK 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.04.2024

The instrument 00B DK0061555109 AQUAPORIN A/S DK 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.04.2024



Das Instrument E7T AU000000AJX6 ALEXIUM INTERNATIONAL GRP EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.04.2024

The instrument E7T AU000000AJX6 ALEXIUM INTERNATIONAL GRP EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.04.2024



Das Instrument 1EZ0 FR001400CF13 EUROPLASMA EO -,0002 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.04.2024

The instrument 1EZ0 FR001400CF13 EUROPLASMA EO -,0002 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.04.2024

