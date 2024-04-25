

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - India-based airlines, IndiGo, Thursday announced that it has placed an order for 30 A350-900 aircraft with Airbus SE (EADSF.PK), powered by Rolls Royce's Trent XWB engine to expand its network.



Also, IndiGo has Purchase Rights for an additional 70 Airbus A350 Family aircraft for potential future requirements.



The company stated that the deliveries are expected to start from 2027.



Last year, IndiGo had placed an order for 500 Airbus aircraft.



