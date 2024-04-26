Anzeige
Freitag, 26.04.2024
Wie die Revolution der sauberen Energie eine solide Investitionsmöglichkeit bieten könnte
WKN: 911463 | ISIN: NO0003079709
München
25.04.24
08:02 Uhr
2,668 Euro
+0,004
+0,15 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.04.2024 | 07:10
61 Leser
Kitron ASA: Ex dividend NOK 0.75 today

The shares in Kitron ASA will be traded ex dividend NOK 0.75 as from today, 26.04.2024.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


