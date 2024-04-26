The shares in Kitron ASA will be traded ex dividend NOK 0.75 as from today, 26.04.2024.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|2,414
|2,510
|07:21
The shares in Kitron ASA will be traded ex dividend NOK 0.75 as from today, 26.04.2024.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:10
|Kitron ASA: Ex dividend NOK 0.75 today
|The shares in Kitron ASA will be traded ex dividend NOK 0.75 as from today, 26.04.2024.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities...
► Artikel lesen
|Do
|Kitron ASA: Kitron: Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2024
|Do
|Kitron ASA: Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2024
|(2024-04-25) Kitron ASA held its Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2024.
113,103,255 shares, amounting to 57.06 per cent of the share capital, were represented at the meeting.
All proposals...
► Artikel lesen
|Do
|Kitron ASA: Q1 2024 - Strong underlying profitability in challenging market
|(2024-04-25) Kitron today reported strong underlying profitability in a challenging market. Cost initiatives are implemented to maintain operating margins in line with the company's strategic target.
Kitron's...
► Artikel lesen
|04.04.
|Kitron ASA: Kitron: Notice of Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2024 at 10:00 a.m. CEST