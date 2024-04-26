

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pearson PLC reported first quarter total underlying sales growth of 2%. Excluding OPM and Strategic Review, total underlying sales growth was 3%, for the quarter. Looking forward, Pearson said it is on track to achieve 2024 guidance.



Omar Abbosh, Pearson's Chief Executive, said: 'The year is unfolding as we anticipated, and we continue to expect an acceleration of growth in the second half, which will see us achieve our guidance for the full year. We look forward to providing an update on our strategic progress with our half year results in July.'



