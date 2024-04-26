

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hitachi, Ltd. (HTHIF.PK) Friday reported income before income taxes of 825.8 billion yen for the full year, higher than 819.9 billion yen in the previous year.



Net income, however, declined to 589.8 billion yen or 633.75 yen per share from 649.1 billion yen or 683.89 yen per share a year ago.



Revenue for the year decreased 11 percent to 9,728.7 billion yen from 10,881.1 billion yen in the previous year.



For the year ending March 31, 2025, Hitachi expects revenue to decline 7 percent from last year to 9,000 billion yen. Income before income taxes is expected to grow to 850 billion yen.



