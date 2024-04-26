Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Exchange notice regarding Svitzer Group A/S and A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Please be informed that Svitzer Group A/S will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 30 April 2024. ISIN: DK0062616637 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: Svitzer Group -------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 31,549,110 shares (DKK 315,491,100) -------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Large CAP -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SVITZR -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 328769 -------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table /230 -------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------- Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) Industry Code Industry ----------------- 50 Industrials ----------------- Supersector Code Super Sector ----------------------------------- 5020 Industrial Goods and Services ----------------------------------- A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S The transfer of the towage and marine services activities in Svitzer A/S to a new company, Svitzer Group A/S, was approved on 26 April 2024 on a general meeting in A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S. Following this, Svitzer Group A/S was established and registered with the Danish Business Authority. Last day of trading in A.P. Møller Mærsk A/S' shares including the towage and marine services activities in Svitzer A/S is 29 April 2024 and first day of trading A. P. Møller - Mærsk A/S' shares exclusive the towage and marine services activities in Svitzer A/S is 30 April 2024. For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66