Freitag, 26.04.2024
Geheimtipp: Rasanter Aufstieg, Branchenrevolution und Jahresumsatz von 50 Mio. $
WKN: 861837 | ISIN: DK0010244508
GlobeNewswire
26.04.2024 | 13:10
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Exchange notice regarding Svitzer Group A/S and A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Please be informed that Svitzer Group A/S will be admitted to trading and
official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 30 April 2024. 



ISIN:        DK0062616637            
--------------------------------------------------------
Name:        Svitzer Group           
--------------------------------------------------------
Volume:       31,549,110 shares (DKK 315,491,100)
--------------------------------------------------------
Face value:     DKK 10               
--------------------------------------------------------
Segment:       Large CAP             
--------------------------------------------------------
Short name:     SVITZR               
--------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:    328769               
--------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183       
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no    MiFID II tick size table /230   
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code       XCSE                
--------------------------------------------------------



Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB)

Industry

Code Industry  
-----------------
50  Industrials
-----------------



Supersector

Code Super Sector         
-----------------------------------
5020 Industrial Goods and Services
-----------------------------------





A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

The transfer of the towage and marine services activities in Svitzer A/S to a
new company, Svitzer Group A/S, was approved on 26 April 2024 on a general
meeting in A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S. Following this, Svitzer Group A/S was
established and registered with the Danish Business Authority. 



Last day of trading in A.P. Møller Mærsk A/S' shares including the towage and
marine services activities in Svitzer A/S is 29 April 2024 and first day of
trading A. P. Møller - Mærsk A/S' shares exclusive the towage and marine
services activities in Svitzer A/S is 30 April 2024. 





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
