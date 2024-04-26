FRIDLEY (dpa-AFX) - Friday, Medtronic plc (MDT) announced that the FDA has approved its Inceptiv closed-loop rechargeable spinal cord stimulator to treat chronic pain.
The company said this device is the only closed-loop spinal cord stimulator approved by the FDA that allows full-body 3T MRI access and is also the world's smallest and thinnest fully implantable SCS device.
Moreover, patients using Inceptiv SCS will have access to CareGuidePro, a mobile app and web portal that serves as a virtual guide throughout their Medtronic spinal cord stimulation therapy.
The company also stated that it will soon launch Inceptiv in the U.S. market.
