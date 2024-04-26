

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Takeda (TAK) announced the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has recommended the approval of fruquintinib, a selective inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor receptors for the treatment of adult patients with previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer or mCRC. The company said, if approved, fruquintinib will be the first and only selective inhibitor of all three VEGF receptors approved in the EU for previously treated mCRC.



Fruquintinib was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in November 2023 and is marketed under the brand name FRUZAQLA.



