Freitag, 26.04.2024
Geheimtipp: Rasanter Aufstieg, Branchenrevolution und Jahresumsatz von 50 Mio. $
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
PR Newswire
26.04.2024 | 18:00
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 26

26 April 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 190,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 512.700p. The highest price paid per share was 516.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 506.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0239% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 512,543,628 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 794,952,345. Rightmove holds 11,558,107 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

2178

515.000

16:20:28

1147

515.000

16:19:14

668

514.400

16:17:50

146

514.400

16:16:48

668

514.400

16:16:48

1354

514.400

16:16:48

1190

514.000

16:13:58

91

514.000

16:13:58

200

514.000

16:13:53

100

514.000

16:13:53

300

514.000

16:13:53

300

514.000

16:13:53

112

514.000

16:13:53

42

514.600

16:11:24

300

514.600

16:11:24

300

514.600

16:11:24

100

514.600

16:11:24

300

514.600

16:11:24

62

514.600

16:11:24

1193

514.800

16:11:12

1106

515.000

16:10:10

574

515.200

16:09:30

420

515.200

16:09:30

637

515.200

16:08:58

637

515.000

16:07:58

114

514.800

16:05:29

300

514.800

16:05:25

100

514.800

16:05:20

100

514.800

16:05:20

300

514.800

16:05:20

200

514.800

16:05:20

35

514.800

16:05:20

584

515.000

16:05:13

100

515.000

16:05:13

300

515.000

16:05:13

180

515.000

16:05:13

1211

515.200

16:04:26

261

515.200

16:03:20

300

515.200

16:02:37

300

515.200

16:01:52

300

515.200

16:01:52

27

515.200

16:01:51

222

515.200

16:01:42

300

515.200

16:01:38

300

515.200

16:01:36

159

515.200

16:01:35

637

515.400

16:01:04

981

515.400

16:01:04

75

515.000

15:58:19

819

515.000

15:58:19

200

515.000

15:58:19

30

515.000

15:58:19

570

515.000

15:58:19

300

515.000

15:58:19

200

515.000

15:58:18

81

515.000

15:58:18

1170

515.200

15:55:38

1079

515.400

15:55:30

59

515.400

15:55:30

30

515.400

15:54:25

1070

515.400

15:54:25

1178

515.200

15:53:54

174

514.600

15:51:45

1016

514.600

15:51:45

1334

514.800

15:50:11

1214

514.800

15:50:11

360

514.000

15:43:43

650

514.000

15:43:43

1009

514.000

15:42:23

66

514.200

15:39:10

1153

514.200

15:39:10

137

514.800

15:37:57

284

514.800

15:37:57

1061

515.400

15:37:57

468

515.600

15:34:49

650

515.600

15:34:49

159

515.600

15:34:49

1399

515.600

15:34:49

1242

515.800

15:34:37

1338

515.800

15:34:37

581

515.200

15:31:09

738

515.200

15:31:09

381

515.400

15:30:59

837

515.400

15:30:59

269

515.600

15:28:58

707

515.600

15:28:58

1116

515.800

15:25:17

215

515.600

15:22:45

800

515.600

15:22:45

1191

515.600

15:22:45

537

515.200

15:19:05

528

515.200

15:19:05

266

515.400

15:16:37

800

515.400

15:16:37

969

515.400

15:16:37

191

515.400

15:16:37

930

515.400

15:12:32

165

515.400

15:12:32

1170

515.800

15:10:26

1072

516.400

15:10:26

1073

516.200

15:08:55

1110

516.200

15:08:05

1066

516.400

15:08:01

1013

515.600

15:06:10

650

515.600

15:04:39

351

515.600

15:04:39

516

515.600

15:04:39

205

515.400

15:04:39

1016

515.400

15:04:39

1055

515.600

15:04:39

1104

515.400

15:03:34

1210

515.000

15:03:00

998

514.600

14:58:13

619

514.600

14:56:55

492

514.600

14:56:55

475

514.800

14:56:51

125

514.800

14:56:51

307

514.800

14:56:51

207

514.800

14:56:51

119

514.800

14:56:51

1084

514.200

14:52:28

1146

514.400

14:52:22

1052

514.400

14:50:28

590

514.600

14:50:26

650

514.600

14:50:26

1106

514.600

14:50:26

2

514.600

14:48:53

270

514.600

14:48:53

907

514.600

14:48:53

1108

513.800

14:45:36

1100

513.200

14:43:29

1004

513.400

14:43:16

1029

512.400

14:40:29

288

512.600

14:40:18

459

512.600

14:40:18

1215

512.600

14:40:18

399

511.600

14:36:57

919

511.600

14:36:57

1137

511.800

14:36:51

990

511.600

14:35:30

1214

511.600

14:35:30

1048

511.000

14:30:51

421

511.200

14:30:35

650

511.200

14:30:35

1073

511.200

14:30:35

1148

511.200

14:28:17

1396

511.400

14:28:05

322

511.600

14:27:17

861

511.600

14:27:17

1097

511.800

14:26:32

1004

511.400

14:24:12

985

510.800

14:11:11

100

511.000

14:11:08

1073

511.000

14:11:08

1152

511.200

14:05:52

1415

511.800

14:02:19

315

511.600

13:58:22

1280

511.600

13:58:22

1447

511.600

13:52:49

1182

512.800

13:48:29

379

512.800

13:48:29

1333

513.600

13:40:40

1506

514.000

13:38:55

335

513.800

13:33:14

1199

513.800

13:33:14

1417

513.800

13:33:14

925

514.200

13:32:46

650

514.200

13:32:46

1471

514.400

13:32:46

1900

513.800

13:32:04

560

513.800

13:32:04

1063

513.800

13:32:04

1584

511.400

13:29:14

1475

511.600

13:25:45

1154

511.200

13:22:11

308

511.200

13:22:11

1310

510.600

13:12:28

1311

510.800

13:12:25

1622

511.200

13:09:40

1339

511.200

13:03:42

2210

511.400

13:03:39

1565

511.600

13:03:39

357

511.400

13:01:45

1321

511.200

12:43:52

956

511.800

12:33:29

482

511.800

12:33:29

557

512.000

12:33:29

800

512.000

12:33:29

1635

512.000

12:33:29

1317

512.000

12:25:10

1353

511.800

12:17:45

126

511.800

12:17:45

1741

512.000

12:16:45

1514

512.000

12:16:45

2067

511.400

12:12:02

1107

509.600

11:52:00

59

509.600

11:52:00

403

509.600

11:52:00

1044

510.000

11:42:42

535

510.000

11:42:42

903

510.400

11:30:02

589

510.400

11:30:02

1387

510.600

11:20:56

1161

510.200

11:16:18

344

510.200

11:16:18

1366

511.000

10:59:18

827

511.000

10:44:38

474

511.000

10:44:38

1548

510.600

10:37:10

1437

510.400

10:25:13

1475

510.600

10:22:35

46

510.600

10:08:31

69

510.600

10:08:31

612

510.600

10:08:31

800

510.600

10:08:31

1594

510.400

09:51:50

1525

510.800

09:46:38

1614

510.000

09:35:39

1510

509.800

09:21:56

1437

509.800

09:15:31

1529

510.000

09:15:31

1537

509.000

09:03:10

1375

508.600

08:55:31

1349

508.200

08:51:58

1432

509.400

08:41:31

1601

509.400

08:36:09

1537

509.600

08:36:09

1309

508.400

08:33:04

183

506.800

08:26:01

1386

506.800

08:26:01

1495

506.800

08:15:08

1440

507.400

08:07:50

1508

507.400

08:07:50

742

509.000

08:02:27

675

509.000

08:02:27

1371

510.600

08:01:10


© 2024 PR Newswire
