WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Tradegate
26.04.24
14:19 Uhr
6,050 Euro
-0,050
-0,82 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
29.04.2024
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 29

29 April 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 517.391p. The highest price paid per share was 520.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 514.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0252% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 512,743,628 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 794,752,345. Rightmove holds 11,558,107 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

799

516.800

16:18:19

1565

517.000

16:17:31

43

517.000

16:17:29

1536

517.000

16:17:29

1419

516.800

16:14:43

186

517.000

16:14:43

1305

517.000

16:14:43

1537

516.200

16:12:55

90

516.200

16:12:55

1463

516.800

16:09:44

1627

516.400

16:08:23

1355

515.600

16:05:28

1578

515.600

16:04:42

1359

515.200

16:03:29

244

514.800

16:02:41

600

514.800

16:02:41

1330

514.800

15:59:21

473

515.600

15:57:36

924

515.600

15:57:36

767

515.800

15:57:12

815

515.800

15:57:12

1402

515.800

15:54:56

157

515.800

15:54:56

1491

516.000

15:52:02

1634

516.200

15:49:28

761

516.200

15:47:11

695

516.200

15:47:11

1568

516.000

15:44:59

36

516.000

15:44:59

432

515.600

15:42:31

1136

515.600

15:42:31

1224

515.200

15:39:12

290

515.200

15:39:12

327

514.800

15:38:24

554

514.800

15:38:24

811

514.800

15:38:24

1444

516.000

15:32:02

1237

516.000

15:32:02

260

516.000

15:32:02

1586

515.600

15:29:26

59

516.000

15:23:54

1562

516.000

15:23:54

100

516.000

15:23:54

214

516.000

15:23:54

486

516.000

15:23:30

518

516.000

15:23:30

1413

516.400

15:18:06

1560

516.400

15:17:29

336

516.600

15:17:13

1117

516.600

15:17:13

1100

516.400

15:14:35

320

516.400

15:14:35

797

515.800

15:10:31

605

515.800

15:10:31

138

515.400

15:06:16

698

515.400

15:06:16

576

515.400

15:06:16

1585

515.000

15:04:24

439

515.000

15:01:53

937

515.000

15:01:53

177

515.000

15:01:53

1435

515.200

14:59:42

146

515.200

14:59:42

1572

515.200

14:59:01

1424

514.600

14:57:14

1541

515.400

14:50:59

403

515.200

14:48:55

1100

515.200

14:48:55

1342

515.400

14:48:47

1353

514.600

14:44:29

946

516.200

14:41:51

645

516.200

14:41:51

1359

516.400

14:39:56

906

517.200

14:36:38

530

517.200

14:36:38

1490

517.000

14:35:16

1459

517.000

14:34:47

341

517.000

14:33:36

1095

517.000

14:33:36

94

517.000

14:33:36

810

516.400

14:30:41

300

516.400

14:30:41

89

516.400

14:30:19

211

516.400

14:30:19

1515

516.600

14:30:19

1554

517.200

14:25:59

1314

517.600

14:20:04

1390

517.200

14:16:33

996

516.800

14:13:12

484

516.800

14:13:12

1408

516.400

14:11:41

1620

516.800

14:05:03

447

516.800

14:00:21

1062

516.800

14:00:21

1583

516.800

13:57:24

1063

516.600

13:54:50

473

516.600

13:54:50

1458

517.600

13:48:09

432

517.800

13:44:45

1100

517.800

13:44:45

1442

517.600

13:42:12

1419

518.000

13:35:11

1100

518.200

13:30:43

529

518.200

13:30:43

1344

518.600

13:26:52

1418

517.800

13:18:48

29

517.400

13:15:20

1335

517.400

13:15:20

1401

517.800

13:09:24

45

517.400

13:04:51

1366

517.400

13:04:51

614

518.200

12:55:02

721

518.200

12:55:02

1485

518.600

12:45:56

476

518.800

12:32:16

964

518.800

12:32:16

1630

519.000

12:31:41

1505

518.800

12:15:31

1534

518.600

12:07:41

878

518.800

12:00:31

515

518.800

12:00:31

1449

518.800

11:56:06

1463

519.000

11:47:52

1504

519.000

11:39:15

240

518.600

11:27:29

1114

518.600

11:27:29

1495

519.600

11:20:33

1389

519.400

11:16:45

1562

519.800

11:11:54

1507

519.400

11:01:48

1400

519.600

11:01:48

1489

519.800

10:53:53

1446

519.800

10:53:24

1494

519.800

10:47:17

1610

520.000

10:46:35

1271

519.800

10:45:25

108

519.800

10:45:25

23

519.800

10:45:16

1808

519.800

10:45:16

82

519.600

10:42:59

639

519.600

10:42:59

661

518.000

10:37:12

1367

518.200

10:31:55

1571

518.200

10:30:12

1345

518.800

10:30:07

1484

518.800

10:30:07

1077

518.000

10:27:40

457

518.000

10:27:40

1318

517.800

10:18:04

1326

517.800

10:15:36

1314

517.600

10:08:11

408

517.800

10:06:49

1225

517.800

10:06:49

1537

517.000

10:03:12

71

517.200

09:56:59

1391

517.200

09:56:59

1378

517.600

09:48:30

88

517.600

09:48:30

1520

518.000

09:47:02

1529

518.000

09:43:33

1614

517.400

09:39:29

186

517.400

09:35:42

639

517.400

09:35:42

639

517.400

09:35:42

1503

517.400

09:35:42

1583

516.800

09:26:22

763

517.200

09:20:00

618

517.200

09:20:00

1466

518.400

09:16:19

1329

518.600

09:15:10

129

518.600

09:15:10

164

518.600

09:10:55

1100

518.600

09:10:55

343

518.600

09:10:55

1271

518.200

09:00:42

299

518.200

09:00:42

1364

518.600

09:00:03

1381

517.800

08:53:55

1522

518.200

08:52:16

1443

517.000

08:47:16

1545

518.000

08:42:16

1631

518.200

08:41:50

1538

518.200

08:41:50

347

518.200

08:41:50

1525

517.800

08:37:16

300

518.000

08:32:12

1100

518.000

08:32:12

271

518.800

08:27:54

1094

518.800

08:27:54

73

518.800

08:27:54

1503

519.000

08:26:49

933

520.000

08:17:37

692

520.000

08:17:37

714

520.800

08:16:15

766

520.800

08:16:15

1362

520.400

08:14:51

316

519.200

08:10:02

1457

519.800

08:10:00

1049

519.400

08:09:12

349

519.400

08:09:12

98

515.800

08:05:12

1736

515.800

08:05:12

1552

517.000

08:05:00

1496

517.800

08:02:00


© 2024 PR Newswire
