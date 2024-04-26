Frito-Lay North America: Inspired Action: PepsiCo's Efforts To Decarbonize North America's Largest Private Fleet

By Scott Fenwick, Technical Director at Clean Fuels Alliance America

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2024 / Originally published by Clean Fuels Alliance America on cleanfuels.org

Published in SIGMA IGM Magazine | March/April 2024 Issue

"As we look to be a leader in the space, it's not just 'how do we educate and try to advance and show fleets what we are doing,' but how do we help enable them to follow similar goals for decarbonization," Buttgenbach said.

PepsiCo has proven that biodiesel and B100 play important roles in achieving sustainability goals and was recognized with the Clean Fuels Alliance America Inspiration Award at the Clean Fuels Conference 2024.

