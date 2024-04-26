Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Geheimtipp: Rasanter Aufstieg, Branchenrevolution und Jahresumsatz von 50 Mio. $
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851995 | ISIN: US7134481081 | Ticker-Symbol: PEP
Tradegate
26.04.24
20:55 Uhr
164,80 Euro
+0,10
+0,06 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
PEPSICO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PEPSICO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
164,52164,6421:54
164,44164,7021:54
ACCESSWIRE
26.04.2024 | 21:26
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Frito-Lay North America: Inspired Action: PepsiCo's Efforts To Decarbonize North America's Largest Private Fleet

By Scott Fenwick, Technical Director at Clean Fuels Alliance America

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2024 / Originally published by Clean Fuels Alliance America on cleanfuels.org

Published in SIGMA IGM Magazine | March/April 2024 Issue

"As we look to be a leader in the space, it's not just 'how do we educate and try to advance and show fleets what we are doing,' but how do we help enable them to follow similar goals for decarbonization," Buttgenbach said.

PepsiCo has proven that biodiesel and B100 play important roles in achieving sustainability goals and was recognized with the Clean Fuels Alliance America Inspiration Award at the Clean Fuels Conference 2024.

Continue reading here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Frito-Lay North America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Frito-Lay North America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/frito-lay-north-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Frito-Lay North America



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.