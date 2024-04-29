EQS-News: MGI - Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): Product Launch

April 29, 2024 (13:45 CEST) - MGI - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: SE0018538068; Ticker: M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) announces the release of ATOM 3.0, an industry-first on-device targeting solution for iOS that gives mobile marketers the ability to meaningfully predict the traits of anonymous users in a privacy compliant manner, providing a significant competitive advantage in an ecosystem where 75 percent of iOS users opt out of tracking, with a similar trend predicted on Android. By utilizing cutting-edge on-device AI technology, ATOM processes mobile device signals and real-world context to predict user traits and classify them into cohorts, providing advertisers with the tools needed to deliver highly personalized advertising experiences while ensuring full compliance with privacy regulations. Originally launched in 2021, ATOM 3.0 is now seamlessly integrated with MGI's HyBid SDK. The HyBid SDK provides advertisers with access to over 1.5 billion users across more than 10,000 apps worldwide. This unparalleled scale makes ATOM 3.0 the only currently available scalable solution for targeting ID-less users on mobile, ensuring that advertisers and publishers can maintain addressability and engagement with their audience while respecting user choice. To foster widespread adoption and maximize its impact across the digital advertising ecosystem, ATOM 3.0 will be made available for free for publishers and advertisers at the start, whereas based on substantially improved targeting possibilities, higher CPM's will be achieved. Remco Westermann, CEO of MGI "The development of a scalable solution for privacy conform ID-less targeting is a big opportunity in a strongly changing advertising environment. Following our initial release now approximately 3 years ago, we took the time to significantly further develop ATOM and to strategically integrate it into our trusted HyBid SDK, streamlining implementation for thousands of publishers and enabling them to connect to billions of users. This seamless approach not only simplifies adoption for publishers, but also significantly enhances ATOM's potential to meet advertisers' reach requirements. With the launch of ATOM 3.0, we introduce a very promising product that aligns the interests of publishers and advertisers with consumer privacy expectations." ATOM in Short By analyzing a wide array of device signals and real-world contexts, such as app usage pattern, session duration, session depth, gestures, screen brightness and more, ATOM 3.0's sophisticated on-device machine learning models offer cohorts spanning across 10 key categories, including Behavioral, Demographic, Mobility, Attention, Engagement, and also can classify users into special cohorts like "Tech Enthusiasts", "Active Gamers", "Health and Fitness Advocates", and "Frequent Shoppers" without user data ever leaving the device.

Ad requests can be enriched with the cohorts to help advertisers make better decisions when IDs are unavailable. This method provides advertisers with the tools needed to deliver highly personalized advertising experiences while ensuring full compliance with privacy regulations, as no personal identifying information is transferred to third parties.

As the digital advertising ecosystem grapples with the disappearance of traditional identifiers, the integration of ATOM 3.0 into MGI's Hybid SDK emerges as the only currently available scalable solution designed to future-proof advertising strategies against evolving privacy regulations and shifting consumer expectations. To learn more about ATOM, please visit the ATOM website at: https://verve.com/atom/ Responsible parties The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information. For further information, please contact: Sören Barz

Head of Investor Relations

+49 170 376 9571

soeren.barz@mgi-se.com, investor@mgi-se.com

www.mgi-se.com Danesh Zare

Senior Investor Relations Manager

+46 70 916 7932

danesh.zare@mgi-se.com About MGI - Media and Games Invest SE MGI - Media and Games Invest SE (MGI) operates a fast-growing, profitable ad-software platform that matches global advertiser demand with publisher ad-supply while improving results through first party data from own games as well as AI driven contextual data solutions. MGI's main operational presence is in North America and Europe. Through investments in organic growth and innovation, as well as targeted M&A, MGI has built a one-stop shop for programmatic advertising, enabling companies to buy and sell ad space across all digital devices (mobile apps, web, connected TV and digital out of home), with the mission to make advertising better. MGI is registered as Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has three secured bonds that are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se.



