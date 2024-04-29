France's EDF Renewables, South Korea's Korea Western Power Co. (KOWEPO), and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co. (Masdar) have agreed to jointly design, finance, build and operate a 1. 5 GW solar project in the United Arab Emirates, under a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Emirates Water and Electricity Co. (EWEC). EWEC has selected an international consortium comprising France's EDF Renewables, South Korea's KOWEPO, and Masdar to develop the 1. 5 GW Al Ajban solar project in the United Arab Emirates. EWEC and the other stakeholders have signed a PPA for the project. The consortium will design, ...

