The Home Depot: Inclusive Communication: Home Depot Regional VP Shares His Journey with American Sign Language and Commitment to Diversity

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / The Home Depot
Originally published on Built From Scratch

What started as a part-time job turned into a 34-year career for Regional Vice President Brock Darby. Over the years, he's interacted with many associates at The Home Depot, and being fluent in American Sign Language (ASL) allows him to communicate with more than most. Although he isn't hard of hearing, he's the Child of a Deaf Adult (CODA) and knows firsthand what it's like to feel different.

Brock talks about how growing up with a deaf father made him the person he is today and how we can all embrace diversity in the workplace.

The Home Depot is committed to promoting Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) in the workplace. "We know we are a stronger company when we have associates from different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives," shares Derek Bottoms, chief diversity officer and vice president of associate relations. The company is guided by core values of respect for all people and doing the right thing to ensure a positive environment for associates, customers, suppliers and communities.

Keep up with all the latest Home Depot news! Subscribe to our bi-weekly news update and get the top Built from Scratch stories delivered straight to your inbox.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Home Depot
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/home-depot
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Home Depot



View the original press release on accesswire.com

