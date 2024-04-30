

KASSEL (dpa-AFX) - K+S Group (SDFG), a German chemical company, on Tuesday reported its first-quarter preliminary EBITDA significantly above the market expectations. The company also reaffirmed its annual EBITDA guidance.



For the first-quarter, the company registered a preliminary EBITDA of about 200 million euros against Vara consensus estimate 165 million euros.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the Group still expects EBITDA of 500 million euros to 650 million euros against Vara consensus estimate of 562 million euros.



K+S is scheduled to release its first-quarter earnings report on May 13.



