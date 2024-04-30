

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - As part of the company's mission to make great tasting food accessible for customers, Walmart (WMT) announced its latest private brand innovation, bettergoods, with items range from under $2 to under $15, with most products available for under $5. It includes 300 items spanning Walmart's aisles, including frozen, dairy, snacks, beverages, pasta, soups, coffee, chocolate and more.



'Today's customers expect more from the private brands they purchase - they want affordable, quality products to elevate their overall food experience. The launch of bettergoods delivers on that customer need in a meaningful way,' said Scott Morris, senior vice president, private brands, food and consumables, Walmart.



