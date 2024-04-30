

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.05 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCC) is up over 48% at $2.02. Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is up over 38% at $3.62. GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) is up over 23% at $13.60. Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) is up over 19% at $42.78. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (LL) is up over 19% at $1.85. Mullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN) is up over 14% at $6.56. Blend Labs, Inc. (BLND) is up over 14% at $2.57. Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) is up over 11% at $8.41. Moolec Science SA (MLEC) is up over 8% at $1.49. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (TENX) is up over 7% at $3.96. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is up over 6% at $785.90. YY Group Holding Limited (YYGH) is up over 5% at $2.75.



In the Red



Lichen China Limited (LICN) is down over 18% at $1.65. Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) is down over 16% at $5.96. Medifast, Inc. (MED) is down over 15% at $29.99. Coursera, Inc. (COUR) is down over 14% at $10.17. F5, Inc. (FFIV) is down over 9% at $164.55. Mesoblast Limited (MESO) is down over 9% at $6.40. ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVSA) is down over 9% at $5.24. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) is down over 7% at $82.37. MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is down over 6% at $1210.00. HWH International Inc. (HWH) is down over 6% at $2.42. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) is down over 6% at $1.22. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (ZAPP) is down over 5% at $2.62.



