AVTECH Software, Inc: AVTECH Releases Updated Report on Environmental Business Continuity Concerns

New report outlines key business continuity areas organizations are concerned about, in addition to outlook on compliance and sustainability efforts

WARREN, RI / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / AVTECH Software (AVTECH), the leading provider of proactive environment monitoring solutions, today announced the release of its updated business continuity report, "Future-Proofing Your Business: Insights from Customer Data on Environmental Continuity, Safety, & Sustainability". The report outlines the key areas of concern for organizations in the face of increasingly frequent and severe environmental disruptions.

In business for over 35 years, AVTECH manufactures Room Alert, the world's most popular environment monitor for business continuity plans, outage prevention, and workplace safety. Room Alert is made in the USA and proactively monitors environment conditions such as temperature, humidity, flood, power, smoke, and more. Room Alert is currently used in 187 of 196 countries by organizations ranging from thousands of small businesses to Boeing, Sprint, Microsoft, over 80% of the Fortune 1000, the United Nations, and many government agencies.

The 2024 update to AVTECH's report incorporates data from a new survey of IT and facilities management professionals. The survey results provide valuable insights into the evolving landscape of environmental threats and how organizations are preparing for them. Survey respondents also provided information on their safety & compliance programs, along with how they are measuring their sustainability efforts if their organization is undertaking them.

"In today's climate, it's more critical than ever for businesses to have a plan in place to ensure continuity of operations in the event of an environmental disruption," stated Richard Grundy, President and CEO at AVTECH. "Our updated report provides valuable insights into the latest trends and best practices for environmental business continuity, along with some eye-opening information about how organizations are promoting staff safety as well as their sustainability efforts."

Key findings of the 2024 report include:

High heat remains the leading concern for organizations, followed by power outages and water leaks.

The percentage of organizations with a documented business continuity plan has increased since 2022, but a significant gap remains.

68% of respondents are concerned with OSHA compliance for workplace safety.

The AVTECH report provides information on key areas organizations can concentrate on to protect their people, property, and productivity. The report is available for free download at AVTECH.com/environmentalreport.

About AVTECH

AVTECH Software (AVTECH), a private corporation founded in 1988, is a computer hardware and software developer and manufacturer based in Warren, RI with an international sales office in Dubai, UAE as well as an international distribution facility in Shannon, Ireland. AVTECH's Room Alert products are made in the USA at their affiliated company Mirian Solutions, and proactively monitor critical facilities and assets for conditions such as temperature, humidity, power, water leaks, smoke and more, providing organizations with 24/7 awareness of their facility environments. Trusted by over 80% of the Fortune 1000, countless government agencies, and the US military, AVTECH and Room Alert protect people, property, and productivity to provide peace of mind.

