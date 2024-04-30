Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo To Present at the 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference on Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) ("Crexendo" or the "Company"), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platforms and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business announced today that it will be presenting at the 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference in New York, NY on May 14th, 2024.

The conference will feature leading public and private companies across the technology, media and consumer sectors and include company presentations, fireside chats, thematic panels and 1-on-1 meetings for qualified institutional investors.

Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer is scheduled to present at 11:00 AM EDT on Tuesday, May 14. Jeff Korn, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board and Ron Vincent, Chief Financial Officer together with Doug Gaylor will also be hosting in-person 1-on-1 meetings with investors that day.

To attend the presentation or schedule a 1-on-1 meeting, please contact your Needham & Company sales representative.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platforms and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over four and a half million end users globally. To learn more about Crexendo, visit www.crexendo.com.

For further information on Crexendo:

Crexendo

Doug Gaylor

602-732-7990

dgaylor@crexendo.com

