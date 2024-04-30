NETGEM: Availability of Netgem's annual financial report as of December 31, 2023

Netgem announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers its annual financial report as of December 31, 2023.

The annual financial report is available on the company's website, www.netgem.com , in the "Regulated information" section of the "Investors" section.

Financial communications calendar

Update Q1 2024 Thursday May 30, 2024

Shareholders Meeting Thursday May 30, 2024, 2:30 p.m. CET

H1 2024 results Wednesday July 31, 2024

Update Q3 2024 Friday October 18, 2024

The press releases are distributed before market closing.

Contacts

Investor and Analyst Relations

Bertrand Soleil

bertrand.soleil@double-digit.com

+33 (0)6.23.31.06.53 Relations Presse

Patricia Ouaki

patricia.ouaki@forcemedia.fr

+33 (0)1.44.40.24.01

About Netgem

Netgem supports the audiovisual industry in its digital transformation and establishes itself as an essential partner for telecom operators and media groups in developing new immersive entertainment solutions. Netgem is the publisher of the digital entertainment service netgem.tv, distributed through a network of fixed and mobile telecom operators in Europe under the operator's brand (B2B2C model) to over 670,000 subscribed households.

Netgem is listed on Euronext Growth.

(ISIN: FR0004154060, Reuters: ETGM.PA, Bloomberg: ALNTG FP)

