Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Uran Boom: Die Bullen starten durch - spektakuläre Kursgewinne möglich
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 927122 | ISIN: FR0004154060 | Ticker-Symbol: NGP
Frankfurt
30.04.24
08:19 Uhr
0,922 Euro
-0,002
-0,22 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NETGEM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETGEM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8900,99217:55
Actusnews Wire
30.04.2024 | 17:53
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NETGEM: Availability of Netgem's annual financial report as of December 31, 2023

Netgem announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers its annual financial report as of December 31, 2023.

The annual financial report is available on the company's website, www.netgem.com, in the "Regulated information" section of the "Investors" section.

Financial communications calendar

  • Update Q1 2024 Thursday May 30, 2024
  • Shareholders Meeting Thursday May 30, 2024, 2:30 p.m. CET
  • H1 2024 results Wednesday July 31, 2024
  • Update Q3 2024 Friday October 18, 2024

The press releases are distributed before market closing.

Contacts

Investor and Analyst Relations
Bertrand Soleil
bertrand.soleil@double-digit.com
+33 (0)6.23.31.06.53		Relations Presse
Patricia Ouaki
patricia.ouaki@forcemedia.fr
+33 (0)1.44.40.24.01

About Netgem

Netgem supports the audiovisual industry in its digital transformation and establishes itself as an essential partner for telecom operators and media groups in developing new immersive entertainment solutions. Netgem is the publisher of the digital entertainment service netgem.tv, distributed through a network of fixed and mobile telecom operators in Europe under the operator's brand (B2B2C model) to over 670,000 subscribed households.

Netgem is listed on Euronext Growth.

(ISIN: FR0004154060, Reuters: ETGM.PA, Bloomberg: ALNTG FP)

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mGhvkpeaapmUmJxtZ5mZmGllbJxqxZPGmGiZlGKeaZ3GmW9ixpdnbMieZnFmmmhq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-85534-pr-cp-mise-a-disposition-rfa-2023-netgem-eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend!
In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.