NETGEM: Netgem leverages generative AI to expand its service offering to media publishers by teaming up with Bary

Paris, March 19, 2025

Netgem announces a strategic expansion in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) through its business dedicated to services for film and audiovisual publishers. This initiative marks a further step in Netgem's commitment to providing innovative solutions for the media industry.

Investment in R&D and strategic partnership with Bary

To realize this ambition, Netgem is investing in AI specialist Bary. This partnership will give Netgem access to a research and development unit dedicated to AI and having developed market-validated solutions. Netgem is thus strengthening its ability to innovate and bring out new products at an accelerated pace, without changing its associated cost structure.

Responsible AI at the service of creation

As a first application of this partnership with Bary, Netgem is launching a service for publishers, under the brand name The Subtil.ai, which combines the efficiency of generative AI (LLM) with the human expertise of translators-adaptors, while preserving intellectual property rights. The translators on whom the new service relies retain their copyright and are remunerated for their work via their collective management society.

Competitive rates for better distribution of French works

The innovation brought about by this approach means that Netgem can offer rates that are significantly lower than those on the current market, opening up new avenues for the distribution of French works abroad. The cost of localising films is currently one of the main obstacles to the export of works and their international reach. This initiative will make French content more accessible and competitive on the international scene. Several leading French publishers are already customers of the service.

A solution for localizing audiovisual works

Thanks to TheSubtil.ai, audiovisual companies will be able to localize their works, whether they are destined for the French or international market. This feature will enable them to reach a wider audience and maximize the potential of each piece of content. Since its conception in 2024, The Subtil.ai service has attracted the attention of major TV networks. As a design partner, Groupe M6 supported TheSubtil.ai in its development, testing and adjusting the solution in real-life conditions.

"Working with Bary is always a great experience. Together, we have created an innovative solution combining human and machine. Seeing this solution accessible to the whole market is a great proof of the success of our collaboration" says Alix de Goldschmidt, Innovation, IA Program & Data Director Groupe M6.

For Mathias Hautefort, CEO of the NETGEM group, "All our service offerings to the audiovisual market will be impacted in the short term by generative AI, and our partnership with Bary gives us the agility we need to support the needs of our 500 publisher customers in France, including all the major groups. With TheSubtil.ai, the first showcase of our ambition, we offer our customers the innovative, responsible and affordable solution to develop their international business."

Mathias Cohen Scali and Elie Zerbib, founders and directors of Bary, add: "We have been listening to our partners throughout the creation of TheSubtil.ai. Thanks to our partnership with our publisher customers, we have been able to test and refine our product, which is now ready for large-scale deployment. We're delighted to be able to count on Netgem to accelerate its distribution".

Contact

Press Relations

Patricia Ouaki

patricia.ouaki@forcemedia.fr

+33 (0)1.44.40.24.01

About Netgem

Netgem has been a supplier of technologies and services to the video entertainment industry since 1996. Netgem's business is organized around two lines of products: a Streaming division, which offers content and technologies to telecom operators, and a Media Services division, which supports rights holders in preserving and enhancing their assets. The common goal of both divisions is to help our customers provide entertainment that is accessible to everyone, as reflected in the Group's baseline "everyone's entertained".

The company's shares are listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN: FR0004154060, Reuters: ETGM.PA, Bloomberg: ALNTG FP).

About Bary

Founded in 2021, Bary is a technology company specializing in the development of solutions for large groups, particularly in the fields of blockchain and artificial intelligence. Drawing on its experience with high-profile customers, the company has decided to launch its own product, TheSubtil.ai, an innovative AI-based subtitling and translation solution dedicated to localizing content in the media and audiovisual industries.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

m2xuZJyZY5eVl5xul55rbmJkm2lnmmPIaGWZmmJqlp2UbHFkm5hmmJ3HZnJhmmZr

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-90515-2025-03-19-ccp-netgem-bary-ia-def-eng.pdf