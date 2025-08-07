NETGEM: Availability of Netgem's half-year financial report as at June 30, 2025

Availability of Netgem's half-year financial report

as at June 30, 2025

Paris, 7 August 2025,

Netgem announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers its half-year financial report as at June 30, 2025.

The half-year financial report is available on the company's website, www.netgem.com, in the "Regulated information" section of the "Investors" section.

Financial communication calendar

Update Q3 2025: Thursday October 16, 2025, before market opening

Contacts

Investors and Analysts

Bertrand Soleil

bertrand.soleil@double-digit.com

+33 6 23 31 06 53 Press

Isabelle DRAY

isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com

+33 6 63 93 08 15

About Netgem

Netgem is a technology and services provider for the video entertainment industry. Netgem's activity revolves around two product platforms: upstream, services to entertainment content publishers grouped under the Eclair brand and downstream, the management of Streaming services, which offers content and technologies to telecom operators under the PLEIO brand. The common objective of the two product lines is to help our customers provide entertainment offers accessible to all, as reflected in the Group's baseline "everyone's entertained".

NETGEM shares are listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN: FR0004154060, Reuters: ETGM.PA, Bloomberg: ALNTG FP).

