Donnerstag, 22.05.2025
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
WKN: 927122 | ISIN: FR0004154060
Stuttgart
22.05.25 | 15:02
0,928 Euro
-1,07 % -0,010
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
22.05.2025 18:53 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NETGEM: Report of the joint general shareholders meeting of May 22, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Paris, May 22, 2025,


The joint general shareholders meeting of NETGEM was held on May 22, 2025 at the head office under the chairmanship of Mr. Joseph Haddad, Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Shareholder participation reached 52,40 % of the voting shares, representing 132 shareholders.
The shareholders approved all the resolutions, except for resolution 18, following the recommendations of the Board of Directors.
In particular, they decided to pay a dividend of €0.05 per share, detached on June 3, 2025 and payable on June 5, 2025.


NETGEM thanks its shareholders for attending this meeting.


Financial communications calendar 2025 :


- General meeting: Thursday May 22, 2025, 2:30 p.m.
- H1 2025 results: Thursday July 31, 2025
- Q3 2025 update: Thursday October 16, 2025


Press releases are distributed before market opening.
Contacts
Investor and Analyst Relations
Bertrand Soleil
bertrand.soleil@double-digit.com
+33 (0)6.23.31.06.53

Relations Presse
Patricia Ouaki
patricia.ouaki@forcemedia.fr
+33 (0)1.44.40.24.01

About Netgem
Netgem is a technology and services provider for the video entertainment industry. Netgem's activity revolves around two product platforms: upstream, services to entertainment content publishers grouped under the Eclair brand and downstream, the management of Streaming services, which offers content and technologies to telecom operators under the PLEIO brand. The common objective of the two product lines is to help our customers provide entertainment offers accessible to all, as reflected in the Group's baseline "everyone's entertained.
NETGEM shares are listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN: FR0004154060, Reuters: ETGM.PA, Bloomberg: ALNTG FP).

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lp1saZhnaWmVlm+aZJiaZmmYbptoxGmUmpPIx2FpaZ2Xa59ommlnbpSXZnJinWtu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-91868-2025-05-22-cp-pr-compte-rendu-agm-netgem-eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
