NETGEM: Business Update Netgem confirms its objectives for 2025: increased results and free cash flow

Paris, 22 May 2025,

New products and projects for the whole group

Netgem continues to strengthen the development and expansion of its two flagship platforms, PLEIO and ECLAIR.

International growth drivers

Since March 2025, PLEIO has been the Netgem group brand bringing together streaming services for operators.

In the telecom operators market, a wait-and-see attitude leads to slowing growth in the number of TV subscribers. Netgem is nevertheless confident that it has been able to identify and position itself on two short- and medium-term international growth drivers for its PLEIO platform.

In the United Kingdom, major local DTT channels (BBC, ITV, etc.) have launched a streaming distribution offer for their services (Freely), with Netgem as a partner. The establishment of this partnership should lead to a revival of the distribution of streaming TV packages by English operators, from which the group should benefit by the end of the year.

In Asia, Netgem's game streaming offering is experiencing strong momentum with major operators such as JIO (India) or Telkom Indonesia. The latter plan to launch new fixed and mobile offerings including Netgem's Gaming service before the end of the first half of the year. Operators in emerging countries are positioning themselves quickly, given the obvious advantages that game streaming brings to markets with low penetration rates for game consoles or high-end PCs. In Europe, advanced commercial discussions with numerous prospects suggest that streaming and telecom operators represent a growth driver for the global video game industry, and that Netgem is well positioned to benefit from it.

AI at the service of the media industry

Since July 2023, ECLAIR has been the Netgem group brand bringing together services for content publishers.

Netgem announced in March its partnership with the company BARY concerning the activities of ECLAIR, confirming its strategic expansion in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). The first service to publishers launched under the brand TheSubtil.ai combines the efficiency of generative AI with the human expertise of translator-adapters, while preserving intellectual property rights. Many French studios have placed initial orders with ECLAIR for subtitling work of their cinematographic or audiovisual works.

Netgem and one of the leading French studio majors have established a long-term partnership in the preservation of cinematographic and audiovisual works, with the creation of a dedicated private space, located in the Burgundy site of Eclair.

Objectives for 2025

Given the situation of telecom operators, the group expects more moderate commercial development than initially anticipated in the first half of 2025.The initiatives implemented and described above on its two platforms allow the company to remain confident in its growth objectives for the whole of 2025.

Thanks to its constant vigilance on operational costs and the end of the previous investment cycle, the group anticipates continuing growth in profitability and free cash flow in 2025.

Building on its successful experience in integration, the group is continuing its strategy of targeted acquisitions to strengthen its presence in the Entertainment Tech market.

Mathias Hautefort, CEO of Netgem, said: "Our operational achievements at the start of the year benefited from the momentum built around PLEIO by Netgem and ECLAIR by Netgem. The ability to operate in two markets allows us to meet the needs for technological solutions for the distribution of digital content. The free cash flow generated endogenously by our activities allows us to consider carrying out external growth operations."

Financial communications calendar 2025

General meeting: Thursday May 22, 2025, 2:30 p.m.

H1 2025 results: Thursday July 31, 2025

Q3 2025 update: Thursday October 16, 2025

Press releases are distributed before market opening.

About Netgem

Netgem is a technology and services provider for the video entertainment industry. Netgem's activity revolves around two product platforms: upstream, services to entertainment content publishers grouped under the Eclair brand and downstream, the management of Streaming services, which offers content and technologies to telecom operators under the PLEIO brand. The common objective of the two product lines is to help our customers provide entertainment offers accessible to all, as reflected in the Group's baseline "everyone's entertained.

NETGEM shares are listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN: FR0004154060, Reuters: ETGM.PA, Bloomberg: ALNTG FP).

