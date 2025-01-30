NETGEM: Growth in recurring revenue of 6% and gross profit of 7% in 2024

Paris, 30 January 2025

Netgem announces a total revenue of €33.8M for 2024, with growth in its recurring revenue (+6%), its gross profit (+7%) and a solid cash position.

For 2025, Netgem confirms further growth in its recurring revenue in its two poles: streaming and media services, as well as continuous improvement of its operational efficiency.

Netgem will keep on innovating to serve its customers, and is preparing the launch of new services exploiting the capabilities of Artificial Intelligence within its shared technological platform.

The Group thus reaffirms its ambition to become a technology one-stop-shop for the entertainment industry.

Key facts of 2024

Recurring revenue increased by 6% in 2024, reflecting sustained demand for the Group's service offerings. As expected, non-recurring revenue decreased.

Gross profit increased by 7%, a sign of better operational efficiency.

Netgem has a solid cash position, providing the necessary resources to finance its growth and its investments in innovation.

After the acquisition of Éclair's activities in 2023, Netgem finalized the structuring of these activities around a pole Streaming and a pole Media Services, supported by a common technological platform.

The takeover of Gamestream's assets made it possible to strengthen the streaming platform in video games.

The streaming subscriber base stands at more than 700,000 households in Europe.

Key figures

IFRS DATA

in millions of euros

(unaudited) 2024 2023 % Evolution Revenue 33.8 35.6 -5% of which recurring 23.6 22.3 +6% of which non-recurring 10.2 13.3 -23% Gross profit 23.6 22.0 +7%

The group's gross cash position amounts to €7 million at the end of 2024.

Perspectives for 2025

The integration of video games into the streaming offering in 2024 has boosted the Group's commercial dynamism and should translate into announcements of new deals with telecom operators in 2025.

The year 2025 should also be the year the Group launches new services around Artificial Intelligence in its Media Services pole.

The end of the heavy investment cycle linked to the transition of its business model and the adjustment of its offering will contribute to a significant improvement in its Net Profit and the conversion of its Ebitda into cash, and to better visibility on its activity, recurring revenues now constituting the clear majority of its activity.

These resources will be used to enable the Group to become a technology one-stop-shop for the entertainment industry, in line with its new baseline "everyone's entertained".

Mathias Hautefort, CEO of the Netgem group, declared: "2024 is the culmination of five years of patient and disciplined efforts and investments to adjust our offering and rebuild our profitability around a recurring business model. The end of this investment phase means, all things being equal, a significant improvement in our cash generation over the coming years.



Starting in 2025, we intend to reap the first benefits of our positioning in 2024 on video game streaming with an expansion of our telecoms customer base, and to continue to invest in the future by launching new products around Artificial Intelligence to boost the growth of our Media Services division.

Today, the Group has the ambition and the means to be a "technology one-stop-shop" for the entertainment industry. Our new baseline "everyone's entertained" is the mark of this rediscovered ambition."

Financial communications calendar 2025

2024 results: Thursday March 27, 2025

Q1 2025 information: Thursday May 22, 2025

General meeting: Thursday May 22, 2025, 2:30 p.m.

H1 2025 results: Thursday July 31, 2025

Q3 2025 information: Thursday October 16, 2025

Press releases are distributed before market opening.

Contacts

Investor and Analyst Relations

Bertrand Soleil

bertrand.soleil@double-digit.com

+33 (0)6.23.31.06.53 Relations Presse

Patricia Ouaki

patricia.ouaki@forcemedia.fr

+33 (0)1.44.40.24.01

About Netgem

Netgem has been a provider of technologies and services to the video entertainment industry since 1996. Netgem's activity is structured around two poles: the streaming pole which offers content and technologies to telecom operators, and the Media Services pole which supports rights holders in the preservation and enhancement of their assets; with a common objective for both poles to help our customers provide entertainment offers accessible to all, as reflected in the Group's baseline "everyone's entertained".

The company's shares are listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN: FR0004154060, Reuters: ETGM.PA, Bloomberg: ALNTG FP).

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

l2+bZZ2YZG3HmZ+cY55sZpZoZptkw2eaZpSZxmdsZ5idaJ9hxmtiZseVZnFqnGdp

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89723-2025-01-30-cp-pr-chiffre-d-affaires-2024-netgem-eng-vdef.pdf