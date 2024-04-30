Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.05.2024
Paukenschlag in USA: Cannabis-Neuregulierung durch DEA sorgt für Kursexplosion!
WKN: 870450 | ISIN: CA0679011084 | Ticker-Symbol: ABR
30.04.2024
Barrick Gold Corporation: Barrick Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) announced that the nominees listed in the Information Circular for the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of Barrick.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors, the advisory resolution on executive compensation and the shareholder proposal are set out below.

Voting results for the election of each of the directors are as follows:

NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Mark Bristow1,025,169,37199.27%7,581,8790.73%
Helen Cai1,008,580,39697.66%24,170,8542.34%
Christopher L. Coleman836,610,71781.01%196,140,53318.99%
Isela A. Costantini1,015,587,03998.34%17,164,2111.66%
Brian L. Greenspun874,251,22884.65%158,500,02215.35%
J. Brett Harvey762,377,04373.82%270,374,20726.18%
Anne N. Kabagambe1,008,742,66897.68%24,008,5822.32%
Andrew J. Quinn1,017,165,63698.49%15,585,6141.51%
Loreto Silva1,015,905,37198.37%16,845,8791.63%
John L. Thornton891,787,26286.35%140,963,98813.65%

Voting results for the resolution approving the appointment of the auditor are as follows:

Votes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
1,096,825,89593.98%70,319,0516.02%

Voting results for the advisory resolution on executive compensation are as follows:

Votes For% ForVotes Against% Against
749,532,61872.40%285,754,64427.60%

Voting results for the shareholder proposal are as follows:

Votes For% ForVotes Against% Against
258,894,80825.01%776,422,70574.99%

Enquiries:
Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
