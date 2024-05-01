

WILMINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DuPont (DD) said, at the mid-point of updated guidance ranges for full year 2024, the company now estimates net sales of about $12.25 billion, operating EBITDA of about $2.975 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.60 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.45 on revenue of $12.12 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the second quarter, the company estimates: adjusted EPS of approximately $0.84; and net sales of approximately $3.025 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.78 on revenue of $3.02 billion.



The company's first quarter earnings came in at $164 million, or $0.45 per share compared with $257 million, or $0.56 per share, a year ago. GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $0.41 compared to $0.58. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.79 compared to $0.84. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.65, for the quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $2.93 billion from $3.02 billion last year. Organic sales declined 6% consisted of a 5% decrease in volume and a 1% decrease in price. Analysts on average had estimated $2.81 billion in revenue.



Shares of DuPont are up 3% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken