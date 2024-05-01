MJC Engineering & Technology, Inc. Announces Strategic Leadership Transition

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / MJC Engineering & Technology, Inc. announced today a strategic leadership transition plan over the next seven months which would promote Jose Machuca as the new President, succeeding the current President and Founder Carl Lorentzen, as well as new Vice Present Kai Fredlov, who would take over head of engineering from current Vice President Per Carlson.



Pictured from left to right is Lorentzen, Fredlov, Machuca and Carlson, representing the current and future leadership of MJC in Huntington Beach, CA.

The reason for Lorentzen's and Carlson's plans to step down? Securing continued customer confidence in MJC's name, offerings and ability to adapt to new innovations within technology and the metal manufacturing industry for years to come.

"Customer confidence is one of MJC's top priorities, so ensuring that we have a contingency plan in place is critical, especially when they are making million-dollar investments," Lorentzen said. "Jose and Kai come with decades of dedicated and unparalleled experience when it comes to our products and services, uniquely positioning them to inherit these responsibilities as part of MJC's succession planning. Experience in our field is crucial, and our customers know and respect Jose and Kai."

The Huntington Beach-based CNC flow forming and spinning machine company revealed the current President and Vice President would mentor Machuca and Fredlov over the next seven months, with the official transition slated to take effect at the start of January 2025.

Lorentzen, who founded the company back in 1994, will remain on the company board after the official title changes, assuming the position of Director of Sales and shifting his focus to sales and customer satisfaction.

Carlson, who has been part of MJC since the company's inception, will bring his 30+ years of experience in machining and designing metal spinning equipment into new innovations, research and design, assuming the title of Director of Engineering.

Machuca and Fredlov, both seasoned professionals with a combined 30 years of experience at MJC, will bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to their future roles, plans and vision for the industry.

About MJC Engineering & Technology, Inc.

Founded in 1994, MJC is a globally recognized leader in the metal forming and CNC metal spinning industry. Committed to providing custom-designed machinery and cutting-edge technology, MJC has earned the trust of hundreds of customers worldwide throughout the aerospace, military, high-pressure cylinders, ventilation, robotics and medical industries. The company's focus on providing solutions to their customers through an innovative, tailored and unconventional approach has positioned them as leaders in the metal forming market.

