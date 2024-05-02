

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Thursday said interim results from the Phase 3 ECHO study evaluating Calquence in combination with standard-of-care chemoimmunotherapy showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival in patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).



MCL is typically an aggressive and rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), often diagnosed as a late-stage disease.



AstraZeneca said the trial will continue to assess the secondary endpoint of overall survival (OS), as OS data were not mature at the time of the analysis. However, a trend was observed in favour of Calquence plus chemoimmunotherapy for the OS.



The safety and tolerability of Calquence was consistent with its known safety profile, and no new safety signals were identified.



