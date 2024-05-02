LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) reported that its first quarter gross premiums written increased 7.8% year-on-year to $631.7 million. Insurance revenue increased by 24.6% year-on-year to $422 million.
The company reiterates its guidance for the 2024 financial year, anticipating an undiscounted combined ratio in the mid-80% range and a return on equity of approximately 20%, as measured by the change in diluted book value per share.
